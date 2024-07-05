Left Menu

Tejashwi Yadav Challenges Govt Over NEET Paper Leak Accusations

Tejashwi Yadav criticized the Nitish Kumar government for accusing him in the NEET paper leak scam and challenged the NDA to arrest him if they have proof. Yadav, speaking at his party's anniversary, accused the government of corruption and crime. The case has now moved to the CBI.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 05-07-2024 17:48 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 17:48 IST
Tejashwi Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav slammed the Nitish Kumar administration for attempting to implicate him in the NEET paper leak scandal. He issued a bold challenge to the ruling NDA, daring them to arrest him if they possessed any concrete evidence.

Yadav's remarks came during a celebration of 28 years since the formation of the RJD, spearheaded by his father Lalu Prasad, in Bihar. He accused the current government of fostering corruption and criminality, stating, 'This government claims to be a double engine. One engine drives corruption, and the other promotes crime.'

Meanwhile, leaders from Nitish Kumar's JD(U) and BJP alliance allege that a primary suspect in the paper leak case has relations with a staff member of Yadav. However, the RJD countered by releasing photos showing other suspects alongside senior state ministers. The Patna police, after initially uncovering the incident and arresting multiple individuals, have since handed the investigation over to the CBI.

