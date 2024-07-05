Left Menu

Modi's Russia Visit: Bilateral Talks on Ukraine, Misled Indians in Russian Army

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow next week to discuss the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and the issue of Indian nationals misled into servicing the Russian Army. Indo-Pacific developments and other regional issues are also expected to be addressed.

Updated: 05-07-2024 23:28 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's forthcoming visit to Moscow for the 22nd India-Russia Summit aims to delve into crucial issues, including the ongoing Ukraine conflict and the plight of Indian nationals misled into Russian military service. A senior official confirmed that these matters are expected to be pivotal during Modi's discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra underscored the importance of previous summits, where both leaders have consistently tackled subjects of regional and global relevance. This upcoming dialogue follows their last bilateral engagement at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, held in September 2022.

Additionally, broader topics such as Indo-Pacific security and global peace will also feature in the agenda. India's concerns regarding the estimated 30 to 45 Indians entangled in Russian military roles will be addressed vigorously, with ongoing efforts to secure their early discharge. The summit's discussions are poised to shape the future trajectory of India-Russia relations, Kwatra noted.

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

