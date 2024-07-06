Biden Faces Crucial Test in Madison Amid Reelection Struggles

President Joe Biden is under significant pressure to salvage his endangered reelection bid as he holds a rally and faces a pivotal interview in Madison, Wisconsin on Friday. Each of Biden's responses is expected to be scrutinized for signs of his competency and fitness for another term in office.

The President's upcoming interview with ABC's George Stephanopoulos, recorded after a campaign rally, is expected to be intense and probing. Insider sources indicate that Biden has been preparing aggressively for this critical discussion.

This high-stakes moment arrives as internal Democratic angst grows following Biden's poor debate performance against Donald Trump. Calls for Biden to step down have emerged, but there's still a faction within the party pinning hopes on his ability to regain confidence. Republicans and Democrats alike will be closely watching his every step.