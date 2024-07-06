Union Minister L Murugan Slams DMK Government Over BSP Leader's Murder

Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader L Murugan condemned the killing of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Chief of Tamil Nadu unit on Saturday, criticizing the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government for its failure to maintain law and order.

Speaking to ANI, Murugan stated, "A National Party's state president was unable to survive because of the law and order situation in Tamil Nadu. The DMK government has totally failed to maintain law and order in the state." He pointed to the recent Kallakurichi hooch tragedy, which claimed over 60 lives, as evidence of the government's incompetence.

Armed assailants hacked the Tamil Nadu Chief of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) to death near his Perambur residence in Chennai. Chennai police have detained eight suspects and formed a special team to further investigate the assassination.

Earlier today, Chief Minister Stalin expressed grief over the incident, offering condolences to the bereaved family and ordering the police to expedite the investigation and bring the perpetrators to justice.

BSP Chief Mayawati also condemned the murder, calling the killing of K. Armstrong highly deplorable. She urged the state government to punish the guilty, noting Armstrong was a strong Dalit voice in Tamil Nadu.

Currently, the body of the slain leader has been placed in the Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital mortuary for an autopsy. (ANI)

