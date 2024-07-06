Left Menu

Union Minister L Murugan Slams DMK Government Over BSP Leader's Murder

Union Minister L Murugan criticizes the DMK government for failing to maintain law and order after the murder of Tamil Nadu BSP Chief. CM Stalin and BSP Chief Mayawati express their grief. Chennai police have detained eight suspects and formed a special team to investigate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2024 11:25 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 11:25 IST
Union Minister L Murugan Slams DMK Government Over BSP Leader's Murder
Union Minister L Murugan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader L Murugan condemned the killing of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Chief of Tamil Nadu unit on Saturday, criticizing the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government for its failure to maintain law and order.

Speaking to ANI, Murugan stated, "A National Party's state president was unable to survive because of the law and order situation in Tamil Nadu. The DMK government has totally failed to maintain law and order in the state." He pointed to the recent Kallakurichi hooch tragedy, which claimed over 60 lives, as evidence of the government's incompetence.

Armed assailants hacked the Tamil Nadu Chief of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) to death near his Perambur residence in Chennai. Chennai police have detained eight suspects and formed a special team to further investigate the assassination.

Earlier today, Chief Minister Stalin expressed grief over the incident, offering condolences to the bereaved family and ordering the police to expedite the investigation and bring the perpetrators to justice.

BSP Chief Mayawati also condemned the murder, calling the killing of K. Armstrong highly deplorable. She urged the state government to punish the guilty, noting Armstrong was a strong Dalit voice in Tamil Nadu.

Currently, the body of the slain leader has been placed in the Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital mortuary for an autopsy. (ANI)

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Health: Breakthroughs, Setbacks, and Innovations

Global Health: Breakthroughs, Setbacks, and Innovations

 Global
2
After a strong rally during week, stock market opens in negative territory on Friday

After a strong rally during week, stock market opens in negative territory o...

 India
3
Enhancing India's HFSS Food Ad Regulations: Protecting Children from Unhealthy Marketing
Blog

Enhancing India's HFSS Food Ad Regulations: Protecting Children from Unhealt...

 Global
4
Realme Partners with Sony for AI-Enabled 5G Smartphone Breakthrough

Realme Partners with Sony for AI-Enabled 5G Smartphone Breakthrough

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024