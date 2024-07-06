Left Menu

Pakistan Considers Social Media Ban During Muharram to Curb Sectarian Violence

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will decide on the possible suspension of social media platforms like YouTube, WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok during the Muharram festival. The Punjab government has requested the ban to control hate material and prevent sectarian violence between Shiite and Sunni Muslims.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is set to determine the future accessibility of social media platforms including YouTube, WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok during the Muharram festival. The Punjab government has proposed the ban to manage the spread of 'hate material' during this sensitive period.

Muharram is a significant event for Shiite Muslims, who hold large gatherings commemorating the martyrdom of the Prophet Muhammad's grandson. These gatherings are often targeted by extremist Sunni groups, leading to security concerns and past instances of violence.

The Punjab administration has recommended a social media shutdown from July 6 to 11 to curtail misinformation and prevent unrest. The decision rests with Prime Minister Sharif, after the Ministry of Interior deferred a ruling, indicating multiple provinces have made similar requests.

