Mayor Praises BJP Leader Amidst Political Tensions

M K Varghese, Mayor of the LDF-ruled Thrissur Corporation, praised BJP leader Suresh Gopi for his developmental vision for Thrissur and Kerala. Despite his compliments, Varghese denied any intention to join the BJP, emphasizing his duty to support development efforts regardless of political affiliations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thrissur | Updated: 06-07-2024 12:58 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 12:58 IST
  India

M K Varghese, the Mayor of the Left Democratic Front (LDF)-ruled Thrissur Corporation, has once again praised BJP leader and Union Minister Suresh Gopi, stating that the actor-turned-politician has a vision for the development of Thrissur constituency and Kerala.

In response to reporters' questions, Varghese clarified that he has no intention of joining the BJP, maintaining his stance as an independent political figure. A former Congress rebel, Varghese became the Mayor of Thrissur with the backing of the CPI (M)-led LDF.

He emphasized that it is his responsibility as a people's representative to support any MP or minister working towards development, regardless of political differences. His remarks came a day after he attended a function with Gopi in Thrissur, wherein he applauded the Union Minister's efforts.

Varghese reiterated that his collaboration with Gopi is purely for the sake of development and should not be viewed through a political lens. He expressed confidence in Gopi's developmental plans for Thrissur and Kerala, stressing the importance of progress for the region.

Amidst political criticism, particularly from Left-wing supporters, Varghese stands firm on his commitment to the betterment of Thrissur. He concluded by stating that he welcomes developmental funds from any source, disregarding the political affiliations of the benefactors.

