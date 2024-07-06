Left Menu

Debate Erupts Over Rs 11 Crore Reward for T20 World Cup-Winning Team

Opposition parties in Maharashtra criticize Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's announcement of a Rs 11 crore reward for India's T20 World Cup-winning cricket team. Congress and Shiv Sena allege it is an attempt for self-praise using state funds, while BJP defends the reward amidst political tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-07-2024 14:37 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 14:37 IST
Debate Erupts Over Rs 11 Crore Reward for T20 World Cup-Winning Team
Eknath Shinde
  • Country:
  • India

Opposition Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) in Maharashtra have questioned the Eknath Shinde-led government's decision to reward the T20 World Cup-winning Indian team with Rs 11 crore. They allege it is a move to self-congratulate using public funds.

Despite lauding the cricketers' achievements, opposition leaders argued that the money should come from the Chief Minister's personal funds rather than state coffers. BJP legislator Pravin Darekar responded, accusing Congress of politicizing the issue.

Chief Minister Shinde announced the reward at the Vidhan Bhavan, where Mumbai team players were honored. The debate continues as political parties spar over the use of state funds for the reward.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Health: Breakthroughs, Setbacks, and Innovations

Global Health: Breakthroughs, Setbacks, and Innovations

 Global
2
After a strong rally during week, stock market opens in negative territory on Friday

After a strong rally during week, stock market opens in negative territory o...

 India
3
Enhancing India's HFSS Food Ad Regulations: Protecting Children from Unhealthy Marketing
Blog

Enhancing India's HFSS Food Ad Regulations: Protecting Children from Unhealt...

 Global
4
Realme Partners with Sony for AI-Enabled 5G Smartphone Breakthrough

Realme Partners with Sony for AI-Enabled 5G Smartphone Breakthrough

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024