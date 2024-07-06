Debate Erupts Over Rs 11 Crore Reward for T20 World Cup-Winning Team

Opposition Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) in Maharashtra have questioned the Eknath Shinde-led government's decision to reward the T20 World Cup-winning Indian team with Rs 11 crore. They allege it is a move to self-congratulate using public funds.

Despite lauding the cricketers' achievements, opposition leaders argued that the money should come from the Chief Minister's personal funds rather than state coffers. BJP legislator Pravin Darekar responded, accusing Congress of politicizing the issue.

Chief Minister Shinde announced the reward at the Vidhan Bhavan, where Mumbai team players were honored. The debate continues as political parties spar over the use of state funds for the reward.

