CPI(M) Faces Erosion in Strongholds Amid Rise of Identity Politics

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) is witnessing a troubling decline in its voter base in traditionally strong states, as revealed in a recent report by the party's highest decision-making body, the Central Committee. The resurgence of identity politics and sustained attacks on the party have been cited as key factors in this erosion.

The Committee's report, adopted during a meeting held from June 28-30 in New Delhi, highlighted the loss of CPI(M)'s stronghold constituencies to the BJP in states like Kerala. It called for a counter-strategy involving class-based politics and social issues concerning oppressed groups.

Furthermore, the report notes the significant rise in vote share for the BJP-led NDA in Kerala over the last decade, contrasting with a notable decline for the Left Democratic Front (LDF). The need for renewed emphasis on Left unity and broad opposition to counter the BJP's influence was also underscored.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)