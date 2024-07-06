Indian Government Set to Present First Union Budget

The newly elected Indian government will present its first union budget in the lower house of parliament on July 23, Kiren Rijiju, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, announced on social media platform X on Saturday.

Rijiju specified that the budget will be for the fiscal year 2024-2025. The presentation is highly anticipated as it will outline the government's financial strategies and priorities for the coming year.

This will be the first budget under the current administration, making it a significant event in India's political calendar.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)