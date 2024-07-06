Indian Government Set to Present First Union Budget
The newly elected Indian government is scheduled to present its first union budget for the fiscal year 2024-2025 in the lower house of parliament on July 23. This announcement was made by Kiren Rijiju, the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, on social media platform X.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2024 16:21 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 16:21 IST
Rijiju specified that the budget will be for the fiscal year 2024-2025. The presentation is highly anticipated as it will outline the government's financial strategies and priorities for the coming year.
This will be the first budget under the current administration, making it a significant event in India's political calendar.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
