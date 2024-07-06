Kanpur Native Navendu Mishra’s Re-Election Sparks Joy in Uttar Pradesh

A Labour Party candidate's landslide victory in the UK general elections sparked celebrations thousands of kilometres away in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur and Gorakhpur. Navendu Mishra, elected to the House of Commons for a second consecutive term from the Stockport constituency, was born in Kanpur in 1989. His mother's paternal home is in Gorakhpur.

Mishra's maternal uncle Nilendar Pandey, a social worker and businessman who now lives in Lucknow, told PTI that some people in Gorakhpur, Lucknow, and Kanpur celebrated his victory by distributing sweets and setting off crackers. Pandey said Mishra left for the UK with his parents when he was four years old. His father was a marketing manager for Indian Petrochemicals Corporation Limited and moved to the UK after taking charge of a British company.

Mishra grew up in the UK with his brother and a sister. He entered politics after completing his studies in London and was elected to the House of Commons in the 2019 elections on a Labour Party ticket from Stockport. Pandey said Mishra entered politics through the trade union movement. Mishra is very close to him, Pandey said and added that his nephew called him after winning the election to seek his blessings. Pandey said, ''He (Mishra) likes coming to India. He is always keen on doing something for his country.''

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)