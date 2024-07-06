Kanpur Native Navendu Mishra’s Re-Election Sparks Joy in Uttar Pradesh
Labour Party candidate Navendu Mishra’s landslide victory in the UK sparked celebrations in his birthplace, Kanpur, and nearby areas like Gorakhpur. Born in Kanpur in 1989, Mishra moved to the UK at a young age. After his re-election, locals in Uttar Pradesh celebrated by distributing sweets and setting off crackers.
Mishra's maternal uncle Nilendar Pandey, a social worker and businessman who now lives in Lucknow, told PTI that some people in Gorakhpur, Lucknow, and Kanpur celebrated his victory by distributing sweets and setting off crackers. Pandey said Mishra left for the UK with his parents when he was four years old. His father was a marketing manager for Indian Petrochemicals Corporation Limited and moved to the UK after taking charge of a British company.
Mishra grew up in the UK with his brother and a sister. He entered politics after completing his studies in London and was elected to the House of Commons in the 2019 elections on a Labour Party ticket from Stockport. Pandey said Mishra entered politics through the trade union movement. Mishra is very close to him, Pandey said and added that his nephew called him after winning the election to seek his blessings. Pandey said, ''He (Mishra) likes coming to India. He is always keen on doing something for his country.''
