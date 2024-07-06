Outrage Over Brutal Murder of BSP Leader K Armstrong
Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati condemned the brutal murder of K Armstrong, president of the party's Tamil Nadu unit. Armstrong was hacked to death by a gang near his home. Mayawati urged the government to prevent such incidents and announced her visit to Chennai to meet his grieving family.
- Country:
- India
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati has decried the brutal murder of K Armstrong, president of the party's Tamil Nadu unit, calling it a 'brutal' crime. She demanded government action to avert future incidents.
The 52-year-old BSP leader was hacked to death on Friday by a six-member bike-borne gang near his home in Perambur, Chennai, stirring widespread sorrow and anger. Mayawati described Armstrong as 'a dedicated and hardworking BSP leader'.
In a Hindi post on X, Mayawati announced her Sunday trip to Chennai to pay homage and offer condolences to Armstrong's family, while appealing for peace and order. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin confirmed arrests in the murder case and assured swift justice.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- K Armstrong
- BSP
- Mayawati
- Tamil Nadu
- Chennai
- murder
- police
- investigation
- justice
- condolences
ALSO READ
Jennifer Lawrence to star in murder mystery 'The Wives'
Uttar Pradesh Government Reshuffles Top Police Personnel
Jodhpur Communal Clash: Policemen Injured, Vehicles Burned Amid Violence
Seven including three juveniles held in murder case from Delhi's Sarai Rohilla
Man Murders Infant Over Paternity Doubts, Arrested