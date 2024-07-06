Outrage Over Brutal Murder of BSP Leader K Armstrong

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati has decried the brutal murder of K Armstrong, president of the party's Tamil Nadu unit, calling it a 'brutal' crime. She demanded government action to avert future incidents.

The 52-year-old BSP leader was hacked to death on Friday by a six-member bike-borne gang near his home in Perambur, Chennai, stirring widespread sorrow and anger. Mayawati described Armstrong as 'a dedicated and hardworking BSP leader'.

In a Hindi post on X, Mayawati announced her Sunday trip to Chennai to pay homage and offer condolences to Armstrong's family, while appealing for peace and order. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin confirmed arrests in the murder case and assured swift justice.

