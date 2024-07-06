SGPC Chief Calls for Release of Jailed Activist Amritpal Singh

SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami has advocated for the release of jailed Waris Punjab De activist and Lok Sabha MP Amritpal Singh, citing the significant public support for him. Singh, a Khalistani sympathizer and the Khadoor Sahib MP, was sworn in on Friday after being elected as an Independent while in an Assam jail due to the National Security Act.

Addressing the matter at Miri-Piri hospital in Haryana's Kurukshetra, Dhami emphasized the overwhelming electorate support for Singh, urging the government to consider his release. The Sikh leader noted Singh's victory margin of nearly two lakh votes in the Khadoor Sahib constituency.

Singh was arrested last year after a violent clash with police in Punjab's Moga. Dhami also called for the release of 'Bandi Singhs' - Sikh prisoners who have reportedly completed their sentences. He further criticized the AAP-led Punjab government for failing to maintain law and order, highlighting a recent attack on Shiv Sena (Punjab) leader Sandeep Thapar in Ludhiana.

