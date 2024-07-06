Kerala Congress Accuses CPI(M) of Violence Involving SFI and CITU Bodies
The Congress party in Kerala accused the ruling CPI(M) of orchestrating violence through its student and trade union wings, SFI and CITU. KPCC president K Sudhakaran claimed these organizations disrupt public peace and labeled them 'gunda teams.' A recent altercation led to a case against CITU workers.
The Congress party in Kerala has leveled serious accusations against the ruling CPI(M), alleging that its student and trade union wings, the SFI and CITU, respectively, are engaging in widespread violence.
On Saturday, KPCC President K Sudhakaran vehemently criticized the Left party, just two days after CITU workers were accused of attacking a contract worker during an unloading altercation in Edappal.
Sudhakaran asserted that the aforementioned organizations are damaging peaceful public discourse and labeled them as 'gunda teams' of the CPI(M).
The CITU has denied all charges, claiming that the injured worker fell from a building and was immediately taken to the hospital for treatment.
Sudhakaran further alleged that the police were reluctant to file murder attempt charges against the CITU workers involved.
A case has since been registered against the CITU personnel based on the victim's complaint of assault.
