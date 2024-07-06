Left Menu

Kerala Congress Accuses CPI(M) of Violence Involving SFI and CITU Bodies

The Congress party in Kerala accused the ruling CPI(M) of orchestrating violence through its student and trade union wings, SFI and CITU. KPCC president K Sudhakaran claimed these organizations disrupt public peace and labeled them 'gunda teams.' A recent altercation led to a case against CITU workers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Malappuram | Updated: 06-07-2024 19:26 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 19:26 IST
Kerala Congress Accuses CPI(M) of Violence Involving SFI and CITU Bodies
K Sudhakaran
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party in Kerala has leveled serious accusations against the ruling CPI(M), alleging that its student and trade union wings, the SFI and CITU, respectively, are engaging in widespread violence.

On Saturday, KPCC President K Sudhakaran vehemently criticized the Left party, just two days after CITU workers were accused of attacking a contract worker during an unloading altercation in Edappal.

Sudhakaran asserted that the aforementioned organizations are damaging peaceful public discourse and labeled them as 'gunda teams' of the CPI(M).

The CITU has denied all charges, claiming that the injured worker fell from a building and was immediately taken to the hospital for treatment.

Sudhakaran further alleged that the police were reluctant to file murder attempt charges against the CITU workers involved.

A case has since been registered against the CITU personnel based on the victim's complaint of assault.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

 Global
2
Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams for Amarnath Yatra

Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams ...

 India
3
Biden's Debate Fallout: GOP Targets Harris Amidst Speculation

Biden's Debate Fallout: GOP Targets Harris Amidst Speculation

 Global
4
Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024