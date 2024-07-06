Left Menu

Biden Faces Growing Democratic Demands to Step Down for 2024 Election

President Joe Biden faces increasing calls from within the Democratic Party to not run for re-election in 2024, despite a concerted effort to prove his capability. Lawmakers, donors, and strategists express concerns about his age and ability to secure a victory against Donald Trump.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wilmington | Updated: 06-07-2024 22:22 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 22:22 IST
Biden Faces Growing Democratic Demands to Step Down for 2024 Election
Joe Biden
  • Country:
  • United States

President Joe Biden is facing mounting pressure from within the Democratic Party to bow out of the 2024 election, despite his defiant stance that the decision rests with the public, not Capitol Hill Democrats. Prominent voices, spanning donors, strategists, and lawmakers, are urging him to step aside.

Amid a surge aimed at revitalizing his campaign, skepticism persists about his readiness to serve another term. This sentiment was echoed by Rep Angie Craig of Minnesota, who became the fifth Democratic lawmaker publicly suggesting Biden's exit after his performance in the debate with Donald Trump.

The internal discord has intensified as the Democratic convention nears, with key figures contemplating alternatives. Despite these challenges, Biden remains resolute, rebuffing calls to withdraw and signaling his continuation in the race through rallies and public engagements.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

 Global
2
Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams for Amarnath Yatra

Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams ...

 India
3
Biden's Debate Fallout: GOP Targets Harris Amidst Speculation

Biden's Debate Fallout: GOP Targets Harris Amidst Speculation

 Global
4
Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024