Biden Faces Growing Democratic Demands to Step Down for 2024 Election
President Joe Biden faces increasing calls from within the Democratic Party to not run for re-election in 2024, despite a concerted effort to prove his capability. Lawmakers, donors, and strategists express concerns about his age and ability to secure a victory against Donald Trump.
President Joe Biden is facing mounting pressure from within the Democratic Party to bow out of the 2024 election, despite his defiant stance that the decision rests with the public, not Capitol Hill Democrats. Prominent voices, spanning donors, strategists, and lawmakers, are urging him to step aside.
Amid a surge aimed at revitalizing his campaign, skepticism persists about his readiness to serve another term. This sentiment was echoed by Rep Angie Craig of Minnesota, who became the fifth Democratic lawmaker publicly suggesting Biden's exit after his performance in the debate with Donald Trump.
The internal discord has intensified as the Democratic convention nears, with key figures contemplating alternatives. Despite these challenges, Biden remains resolute, rebuffing calls to withdraw and signaling his continuation in the race through rallies and public engagements.
