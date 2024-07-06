U.S. Criticizes Iran's Presidential Election as Neither Free nor Fair

The United States on Saturday criticised Iran's presidential election as neither free nor fair, stating that it is unlikely to change the Islamic Republic's stance on human rights.

Responding to a query from The Associated Press, the State Department reported it would continue to use diplomacy with Tehran "when it advances American interests".

"The elections in Iran were not free or fair. Consequently, a significant number of Iranians chose not to participate," the State Department reiterated. "We have no expectation these elections will lead to fundamental change in Iran's direction or more respect for the human rights of its citizens. As the candidates themselves have indicated, Iranian policy is determined by the supreme leader." It also said: "The elections will not significantly impact our approach to Iran. Our concerns about Iran's behaviour remain unchanged."

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)