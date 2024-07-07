Nine Months On: Israeli Protests Demand Netanyahu's Resignation and Gaza Cease-Fire

On Sunday, Israeli protesters marked nine months of the Gaza war by blocking highways nationwide and calling for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to resign. The demonstrators are pushing for a cease-fire to rescue hostages held by Hamas as international mediators intensify peace efforts.

Hamas has reportedly dropped a key demand for Israel to commit to ending the war, according to sources from Egypt and Hamas. The conflict began on October 7 with a cross-border attack by Hamas, resulting in 1,200 Israeli deaths and the abduction of 250 people. Retaliatory Israeli actions have killed over 38,000 Palestinians, per Gaza's Health Ministry.

'Day of Disruption' protests started at 6:29 AM, commemorating the initial rocket attack by Hamas. Demonstrators blocked key roads and protested outside the homes of Israeli parliament members. Near the Gaza border, 1,500 balloons were released, symbolizing the lives lost and those abducted.

