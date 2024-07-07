Left Menu

Nine Months On: Israeli Protests Demand Netanyahu's Resignation and Gaza Cease-Fire

Marking nine months since the war in Gaza began, Israeli protesters have taken to the streets, demanding Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's resignation and a cease-fire to recover hostages held by Hamas. Mediators are actively attempting to broker peace, but fighting continues to result in significant casualties on both sides.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Telaviv | Updated: 07-07-2024 17:57 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 17:57 IST
Nine Months On: Israeli Protests Demand Netanyahu's Resignation and Gaza Cease-Fire
AI Generated Representative Image

On Sunday, Israeli protesters marked nine months of the Gaza war by blocking highways nationwide and calling for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to resign. The demonstrators are pushing for a cease-fire to rescue hostages held by Hamas as international mediators intensify peace efforts.

Hamas has reportedly dropped a key demand for Israel to commit to ending the war, according to sources from Egypt and Hamas. The conflict began on October 7 with a cross-border attack by Hamas, resulting in 1,200 Israeli deaths and the abduction of 250 people. Retaliatory Israeli actions have killed over 38,000 Palestinians, per Gaza's Health Ministry.

'Day of Disruption' protests started at 6:29 AM, commemorating the initial rocket attack by Hamas. Demonstrators blocked key roads and protested outside the homes of Israeli parliament members. Near the Gaza border, 1,500 balloons were released, symbolizing the lives lost and those abducted.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NASCAR Launches All-Electric Racecar to Drive Towards Sustainability

NASCAR Launches All-Electric Racecar to Drive Towards Sustainability

 Global
2
Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

 Global
3
Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

 India
4
Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams for Amarnath Yatra

Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Continuous Welfare Monitoring in Zimbabwe: Insights from High-Frequency COVID-19 Surveys

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024