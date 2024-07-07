Shivraj Singh Chouhan Criticizes Rahul Gandhi's Remarks on Ram Mandir Movement

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday labeled Rahul Gandhi as 'childish' and accused him of propagating falsehoods and confusion. This response came after Gandhi's recent comments about defeating the Ram Mandir movement.

Chouhan stated that Rahul Gandhi has not yet matured into a proper opposition leader and described Ram as the essence of India's identity. 'Rahul ji, Ram is our existence, our ideal, our life, our God, and Ram is the identity of India,' Chouhan said during a BJP state working committee meeting in Bhopal.

Gandhi had claimed during a Congress meeting in Gujarat that the INDIA bloc trounced the BJP in Ayodhya, effectively defeating the Ram Mandir movement started by L K Advani. Responding to this, Chouhan mocked Gandhi, highlighting that India cannot be understood without Lord Ram and accusing Gandhi of repeated falsehoods, including in Parliament.

