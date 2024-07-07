Dhangar Community Accuses Minister of Neglect Amid Hunger Strike

Members of the Dhangar community have accused Latur district guardian minister Girish Mahajan of neglecting two activists who are on a hunger strike for ST quota demands. The accusation follows the release of an audio clip where Mahajan expressed his inability to visit the activists due to ongoing legislative sessions.

The audio clip purportedly features a conversation between MLC Ramesh Karad and Mahajan, who noted that a meeting had already been held with the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister, but the activists were not satisfied. Mahajan, a member of the BJP, has yet to comment on the matter.

Angered activists claimed that Mahajan's response showed neglect towards the Dhangar community. A Dhangar activist, Sadashiv Abhange, criticized the minister's approach, emphasizing the importance of ministerial responsibility in addressing the hunger strike, which has been ongoing since June 28.

