China's Role in Russia-Ukraine Peace Efforts

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban emphasized China's importance in facilitating peace in the Russia-Ukraine war during his visit to Beijing. He expressed Hungary's appreciation for China's peace initiatives, highlighting this during talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban underscored China's critical role in fostering peace in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict during his visit to Beijing. On Monday, Orban took to the social media platform X to express his views, shortly after landing in the Chinese capital for discussions with President Xi Jinping.

Orban conveyed Hungary's significant appreciation for China's peace initiatives related to the Ukraine conflict. His remarks were reported by Hungary's state news agency MTI, indicating the strong diplomatic ties and cooperation between Hungary and China.

