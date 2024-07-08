Left Menu

Prime Minister Modi's Strategic Visits to Russia and Austria

Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarks on a high-profile visit to Moscow to review India-Russia ties with President Vladimir Putin. Following this, Modi will visit Austria, the first by an Indian prime minister in over 40 years, to strengthen bilateral relations and explore trade and investment opportunities.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Moscow for a high-profile engagement with President Vladimir Putin. Modi aims to review all aspects of India-Russia ties and share perspectives on regional and global issues.

The leaders will discuss expanding bilateral relations further during the 22nd India-Russia annual summit.

Following his Russia visit, Modi will travel to Austria, marking the first visit by an Indian prime minister to the country in over four decades. He aims to discuss various areas of innovation, technology, and sustainable development with Austrian leaders and business community.

