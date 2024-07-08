German Vice Chancellor Criticizes Orban's China Visit
German Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck stated that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's visit to China is solely as a national politician and not representative of Europe. Habeck emphasized that Hungary often does not align with the core European Union values, highlighting the discord in response to Orban's meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 08-07-2024 12:56 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 12:56 IST
- Country:
- Germany
German Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck commented during a press conference in Stuttgart that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's current visit to China should be viewed as a national political move rather than a European stance.
Habeck elaborated that Hungary's political actions frequently diverge from the European Union's central values and principles.
The remarks came in light of Orban's meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, underscoring the ongoing inconsistencies within the EU regarding foreign relations.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
China's Tech Leap: Xi Jinping's Vision for Overcoming Innovation Hurdles
European Union accuses Microsoft of breaching bloc's antitrust rules by packaging Teams app with business software, reports AP.
The European Union has launched membership talks with Ukraine, starting a process likely to take years, reports AP.
The European Union has launched membership talks with Moldova, hours after kicking off Ukraine's accession process, reports AP.
Bridges in Global Economy: Xi Jinping's Vision for Peaceful Development