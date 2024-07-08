German Vice Chancellor Criticizes Orban's China Visit

German Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck commented during a press conference in Stuttgart that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's current visit to China should be viewed as a national political move rather than a European stance.

Habeck elaborated that Hungary's political actions frequently diverge from the European Union's central values and principles.

The remarks came in light of Orban's meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, underscoring the ongoing inconsistencies within the EU regarding foreign relations.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)