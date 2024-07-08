Left Menu

German Vice Chancellor Criticizes Orban's China Visit

German Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck stated that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's visit to China is solely as a national politician and not representative of Europe. Habeck emphasized that Hungary often does not align with the core European Union values, highlighting the discord in response to Orban's meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 08-07-2024 12:56 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 12:56 IST
German Vice Chancellor Criticizes Orban's China Visit
Viktor Orban
  • Country:
  • Germany

German Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck commented during a press conference in Stuttgart that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's current visit to China should be viewed as a national political move rather than a European stance.

Habeck elaborated that Hungary's political actions frequently diverge from the European Union's central values and principles.

The remarks came in light of Orban's meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, underscoring the ongoing inconsistencies within the EU regarding foreign relations.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
3
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
4
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024