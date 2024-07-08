Russian Airstrikes Hit Children's Hospital in Kyiv

Russian missiles struck a children's hospital in Kyiv on Monday, killing three people in other parts of the Ukrainian capital, authorities reported. An additional attack in Kryvyi Rih resulted in ten more deaths.

This was the most extensive bombardment of Kyiv in months, featuring Kinzhal hypersonic missiles, noted for their advanced technology and speed. Buildings in the city trembled from the blasts.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russia targeted five cities, launching over 40 missiles of various types. The attack damaged the Okhmatdyt children's hospital, the largest pediatric medical center in Ukraine, though casualties there have not yet been confirmed.

