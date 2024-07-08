Congress Legislature Party Gears Up for Budget Session Strategy Meeting

The Congress Legislature Party meeting is set to take place on Tuesday to finalize strategies for the upcoming budget session of the assembly, according to a party leader.

Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, the party's Rajasthan in-charge, will welcome the newly elected MPs from the Congress, 'India' bloc, and Bharat Adivasi Party.

The discussion will be chaired by Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully at a hotel on July 9 at 4 pm. An hour-long training session for the newly elected MLAs will follow the meeting.

The Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee, represented by general secretary Swarnim Chaturvedi, will host a welcoming event after the training. The assembly's Budget Session is underway, with the budget presentation scheduled for July 10.

