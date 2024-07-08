Left Menu

Congress Legislature Party Gears Up for Budget Session Strategy Meeting

The Congress Legislature Party in Rajasthan will meet to strategize for the budget session, with training for newly elected MLAs. Key figures, including Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and Tikaram Jully, will lead sessions. The budget is set to be presented on July 10.

Updated: 08-07-2024 16:21 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress Legislature Party meeting is set to take place on Tuesday to finalize strategies for the upcoming budget session of the assembly, according to a party leader.

Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, the party's Rajasthan in-charge, will welcome the newly elected MPs from the Congress, 'India' bloc, and Bharat Adivasi Party.

The discussion will be chaired by Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully at a hotel on July 9 at 4 pm. An hour-long training session for the newly elected MLAs will follow the meeting.

The Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee, represented by general secretary Swarnim Chaturvedi, will host a welcoming event after the training. The assembly's Budget Session is underway, with the budget presentation scheduled for July 10.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

