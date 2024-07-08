Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Liquor Distribution at BJP's Victory Celebration

Liquor bottles were allegedly distributed at a BJP thanksgiving event for K Sudhakar's victory in Chikkaballapura. Videos show people receiving liquor bottles amid police and bouncers. Both BJP and JD(S) leaders attended. Opposition leaders demand answers, questioning BJP's culture and priorities.

Liquor bottles were allegedly distributed to attendees of a thanksgiving event organized to celebrate BJP's K Sudhakar's victory from the Chikkaballapura Lok Sabha segment, sources report.

Videos showing people being handed liquor bottles, with police personnel and bouncers managing the crowd amid barricades, have gone viral on social media.

Opposition Leader R Ashoka and other BJP and JD(S) leaders attended the event, where non-vegetarian food was served. According to official sources, the excise department licensed liquor service at the event.

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar demanded answers from BJP President J P Nadda on the liquor serving issue, stating that he expected the national leader to respond. Meanwhile, Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao criticized the BJP for distributing liquor while the state struggles with dengue.

MP K Sudhakar, who stated he had no involvement in the incident, expressed that liquor distribution should not be part of political events.

