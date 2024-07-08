Assam Minister Challenges Rahul Gandhi's Flood Relief Claims

Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika on Monday accused Congress MP Rahul Gandhi of not visiting any flood relief camps or affected areas in the state. Hazarika implored the media to verify information before publishing, responding to another Congress MP's post claiming Gandhi had met flood victims.

Hazarika's remarks followed a post by Congress MP KC Venugopal, who stated that Gandhi had visited flood victims in Assam and refugee camps in Manipur. Venugopal criticized the government for failing to address the flooding crisis and for inadequate peace efforts in Manipur, accusing the ruling BJP of divisive politics.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi expressed sorrow over the flood devastation in Assam, urging the central government to provide immediate assistance. Gandhi's social media post criticized BJP's flood management and called for a comprehensive flood control strategy, citing significant loss of life and widespread displacement.

