Modi's Moscow Mission: Strengthening India-Russia Strategic Ties Amid Ukraine Conflict

Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on a significant two-day visit to Russia, marking his first trip since Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. The visit, aimed at reinforcing bilateral ties, features summit talks with President Vladimir Putin focusing on energy, trade, and defense.

Upon arrival, Modi expressed optimism about deepening the India-Russia partnership in futuristic areas, emphasizing that stronger ties would significantly benefit both nations. Modi's reception in Moscow included a guard of honor, a warm welcome from the Indian diaspora, and a group of Russian artists performing to Hindi songs.

As Modi prepares for the 22nd India-Russia annual summit, his discussions with Putin are set to tackle key regional and global issues, including the Ukraine conflict. Despite global tensions, India maintains its 'special and privileged strategic partnership' with Russia, advocating for a peaceful resolution through dialogue.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)