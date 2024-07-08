NCP Urges EC for Clearer Symbols in Upcoming Maharashtra Assembly Polls

Supriya Sule, Lok Sabha MP of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), emphasized on Monday the need for the Election Commission (EC) to exercise greater caution in allocating symbols to political parties and candidates in the forthcoming Maharashtra assembly elections.

Addressing reporters in New Delhi, Sule revealed that a delegation from her party met with EC officials to address concerns over the confusion caused by similar symbols in the recent Lok Sabha elections. Specifically, Sule pointed to the confusion around symbols like 'trumpet' and 'man blowing trumpet', which had adverse consequences for the NCP candidates.

She stressed the importance of avoiding such confusion to ensure a fair electoral process in the upcoming assembly polls scheduled for October. The call for action comes in the wake of a controversial rebellion led by Deputy CM Ajit Pawar last year, impacting the party's symbol and name recognition.

