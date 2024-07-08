BJP Strategizes Media Efforts for Upcoming Maharashtra Polls
Bhupender Yadav, the BJP's leader for Maharashtra, convened a strategic meeting with the party's media cells on Monday.
The session was attended by co-in charge Ashwini Vaishnaw.
State BJP chief spokesperson Keshav Upadhye stated that Yadav and Vaishnaw reviewed preparations and discussed strategy and planning for the media cell in view of the forthcoming Maharashtra assembly elections.
All social media officials were present, according to a post by Upadhye on X.
