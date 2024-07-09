Biden to Meet UK's New PM and Host NATO Summit with Zelenskiy
President Joe Biden will meet with Britain's new Prime Minister Keir Starmer at the White House on Wednesday, and will also host Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy at the NATO summit in Washington on Thursday.
President Joe Biden is set to engage in his first face-to-face discussions with Britain's newly appointed Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, at the White House this Wednesday, according to a White House announcement made on Monday.
In addition to this meeting, Biden is also scheduled to host an event on Thursday featuring Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy during the NATO summit, which will be held in Washington this week. The upcoming engagements were confirmed by John Kirby, the national security spokesperson, during a press briefing.
These high-stakes meetings underscore the ongoing diplomatic efforts and strategic alignments taking place as both leaders tackle pressing international issues.
