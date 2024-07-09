Left Menu

Biden to Meet UK's New PM and Host NATO Summit with Zelenskiy

President Joe Biden will meet with Britain's new Prime Minister Keir Starmer at the White House on Wednesday, and will also host Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy at the NATO summit in Washington on Thursday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 09-07-2024 00:06 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 00:06 IST
Biden to Meet UK's New PM and Host NATO Summit with Zelenskiy
Joe Biden
  • Country:
  • United States

President Joe Biden is set to engage in his first face-to-face discussions with Britain's newly appointed Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, at the White House this Wednesday, according to a White House announcement made on Monday.

In addition to this meeting, Biden is also scheduled to host an event on Thursday featuring Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy during the NATO summit, which will be held in Washington this week. The upcoming engagements were confirmed by John Kirby, the national security spokesperson, during a press briefing.

These high-stakes meetings underscore the ongoing diplomatic efforts and strategic alignments taking place as both leaders tackle pressing international issues.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

 Pakistan
3
Samsung Workers Union Launches Three-Day Strike in South Korea

Samsung Workers Union Launches Three-Day Strike in South Korea

 Global
4
Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024