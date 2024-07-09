White House Denies Biden's Parkinson's Treatment Amid Rising Speculations
The White House has refuted claims that U.S. President Joe Biden is being treated for Parkinson's disease. This follows reports of a neurologist's frequent visits over the past year. Concerns heightened after Biden's stumble during a recent debate with Donald Trump. White House insists it's routine check-ups.
The White House has firmly denied that President Joe Biden is receiving treatment for Parkinson's disease, following the revelation of multiple visits by a specialized neurologist over the past year.
Speculation intensified after Biden's stumble during his June 27 debate with Republican candidate Donald Trump, prompting the White House to address the rumors.
During a press briefing, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre confirmed that Biden has undergone neurological evaluations as part of his annual physical exams but emphasized that no Parkinson's treatment is involved.
