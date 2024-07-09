Left Menu

White House Denies Biden's Parkinson's Treatment Amid Rising Speculations

The White House has refuted claims that U.S. President Joe Biden is being treated for Parkinson's disease. This follows reports of a neurologist's frequent visits over the past year. Concerns heightened after Biden's stumble during a recent debate with Donald Trump. White House insists it's routine check-ups.

Updated: 09-07-2024 00:57 IST
The White House has firmly denied that President Joe Biden is receiving treatment for Parkinson's disease, following the revelation of multiple visits by a specialized neurologist over the past year.

Speculation intensified after Biden's stumble during his June 27 debate with Republican candidate Donald Trump, prompting the White House to address the rumors.

During a press briefing, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre confirmed that Biden has undergone neurological evaluations as part of his annual physical exams but emphasized that no Parkinson's treatment is involved.

