Republican Party Reveals Platform: Emphasizes State Control Over Abortion Laws
The Republican Party unveiled a platform focusing on state control over abortion laws, aligning closely with Donald Trump's views. The platform omits aggressive anti-abortion language while endorsing Trump's policies on missile defense, deportation, tax cuts, and more, highlighting Trump's influence on the party.
The Republican Party released its platform on Monday, which largely aligns with the views of its presidential candidate, Donald Trump, and omits aggressive anti-abortion language sought by some activists.
The platform supports Trump's position that the issue of abortion should be determined by individual states, without mention of a federal ban or protecting a fetus as a person under the U.S. Constitution.
Other policies endorsed include building a missile defense shield, significant deportations, making Trump's tax cuts permanent, and supporting public funds for private school tuition. The platform illustrates Trump's strong influence on the party ahead of its convention.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Meta Unleashes Powerful AI Assistant across India on Multiple Platforms
HSBC launches global wealth trading platform in UAE
Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Conducts Workshop to Facilitate Hospital Integration with NHCX Platform
Tencent's DnF Mobile Dominates China’s iOS Platform, Breaks Revenue Records
India's First Mythology OTT Platform 'Hari Om' Launches Today at Only Rs 36 per Year