Republican Party Reveals Platform: Emphasizes State Control Over Abortion Laws

The Republican Party unveiled a platform focusing on state control over abortion laws, aligning closely with Donald Trump's views. The platform omits aggressive anti-abortion language while endorsing Trump's policies on missile defense, deportation, tax cuts, and more, highlighting Trump's influence on the party.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2024 00:57 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 00:57 IST
The Republican Party released its platform on Monday, which largely aligns with the views of its presidential candidate, Donald Trump, and omits aggressive anti-abortion language sought by some activists.

The platform supports Trump's position that the issue of abortion should be determined by individual states, without mention of a federal ban or protecting a fetus as a person under the U.S. Constitution.

Other policies endorsed include building a missile defense shield, significant deportations, making Trump's tax cuts permanent, and supporting public funds for private school tuition. The platform illustrates Trump's strong influence on the party ahead of its convention.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

