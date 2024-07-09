Republican Party Reveals Platform: Emphasizes State Control Over Abortion Laws

The Republican Party released its platform on Monday, which largely aligns with the views of its presidential candidate, Donald Trump, and omits aggressive anti-abortion language sought by some activists.

The platform supports Trump's position that the issue of abortion should be determined by individual states, without mention of a federal ban or protecting a fetus as a person under the U.S. Constitution.

Other policies endorsed include building a missile defense shield, significant deportations, making Trump's tax cuts permanent, and supporting public funds for private school tuition. The platform illustrates Trump's strong influence on the party ahead of its convention.

