Biden Battles Democratic Dissent: Reelection Drama Intensifies

US President Joe Biden stands firm against calls to drop his reelection bid, urging Democrats to unite and focus on defeating Donald Trump. Tensions rise as party members debate Biden's candidacy ahead of the Democratic National Convention. Biden promises steadfast leadership despite growing dissent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 09-07-2024 02:36 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 02:36 IST
US President Joe Biden, in an open letter to congressional Democrats, stood firm on Monday against calls for him to drop his reelection candidacy and urged an end to the intra-party drama dividing Democrats since his poor debate performance.

Biden's efforts to shore up support came as lawmakers returned to Washington facing a critical choice: revive his campaign or seek to replace him, a decisive moment for both Biden's campaign and their political futures.

In his two-page letter, Biden emphasized the need for unity, declaring, 'the question of how to move forward has been well-aired for over a week now. And it's time for it to end.' He stressed that the party's main job is to defeat Republican nominee Donald Trump.

