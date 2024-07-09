Biden's NATO Summit: A Test of Leadership Amid Re-election Bid

NATO leaders are convening in Washington this week to reinforce transatlantic support for Ukraine in its conflict with Russia. For U.S. President Joe Biden, the summit is an opportunity to demonstrate his capability to handle the presidency for another term amidst his re-election campaign.

Heads of state from Europe and North America have to confront the possibility of a NATO skeptic, Donald Trump, returning, while Biden aims to recover from a challenging debate performance. The president argues his NATO leadership against Russia justifies his bid for another four years.

Biden is actively persuading voters of his competence amid cautious optimism within the party. With top Democratic members questioning his campaign, Biden strives to prove his mettle through intensive summit activities, including crucial meetings with global leaders. NATO's strategic discussions on Ukraine's defense and membership are central to the agenda.

