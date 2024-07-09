Left Menu

Modi Hails India-Russia Ties Built on Trust and Respect

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaffirmed India's strong relationship with Russia, emphasizing mutual trust and respect, during his address to the Indian diaspora in Moscow. Russian President Vladimir Putin personally welcomed Modi and gave him a tour of his residence ahead of their official talks at the Kremlin.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

During a visit to Moscow on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded India's longstanding relationship with Russia, highlighting the mutual trust and respect that underpins it. Modi's remarks came while addressing the Indian diaspora gathered in the Russian capital.

Russian President Vladimir Putin extended a warm welcome to Modi late on Monday. The two leaders spent time together touring Putin's residence located outside Moscow before proceeding to their official talks at the Kremlin.

The visit underscores the continued significance of India-Russia ties amid changing global dynamics.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

