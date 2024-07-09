Left Menu

India's Transformative Decade: PM Modi's Vision for Future Growth

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted India's significant development over the past decade during a speech in Russia. Modi emphasized the country's self-confidence, the strength of its 140 crore citizens, and ambitious goals, including economic growth, housing for the poor, and advancements in space and digital technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 09-07-2024 12:25 IST
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

India is undergoing a transformation and the pace of development over the past 10 years has taken the world by surprise, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said here on Tuesday.

Addressing the Indian diaspora in the Russian capital, Modi said India was changing as it believes in the strength of its 140 crore citizens who are now dreaming of turning their resolve of 'Viksit Bharat' into reality.

'Today's India is full of self-confidence, unlike the situation before 2014, and this is our biggest capital,' Modi said.

'When people like you bless us, even the biggest goals can be achieved. You all know that today's India achieves whatever goal it sets its mind to,' the prime minister said.

The Prime Minister said it was in his DNA to challenge all the challenges and India will write a new chapter of global growth in coming years. Modi said it was exactly a month ago that he took oath as prime minister for the third consecutive term when he had made the resolve to work at thrice the strength and speed to fulfil the aspirations of the country.

'Our government envisions making India the world's third-largest economy, build three crore homes for the poor and turn three crore poor women in villages to 'lakhpati didi',' the Prime Minister said amid chants of 'Modi, Modi' and 'Modi hai toh mumkin hai'. 'In several goals of the government number three has assumed significance,' he said.

He said India was the country which sent Chandrayaan to a place on the moon where no country has gone before and has given the work the most reliable model for digital transactions. 'India's development of the past 10 years was just a trailer, we will see much faster growth in the next 10 years,' Modi said.

