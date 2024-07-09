BJP Faces Allegations of Conspiracy Against AAP Over Excise Policy Scam
The BJP-led Centre has been accused of conspiring against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over an alleged excise policy scam, as claimed by AAP's national secretary Pankaj Gupta. A supplementary ED charge sheet names Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and AAP, prompting a city court to summon Kejriwal for July 12.
The BJP-led Centre is under fire, accused of orchestrating a 'big conspiracy' against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), according to allegations made by the party's national secretary Pankaj Gupta. This controversy surrounds a supplementary charge sheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the alleged excise policy scam.
Gupta asserted the BJP is determined to dismantle AAP's administrations in Punjab and Delhi. On Tuesday, a city court officially recognized the seventh supplementary charge sheet filed by the ED, which implicates Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and AAP.
Special Judge Kaveri Baweja has summoned Kejriwal to appear on July 12. The ED earlier apprehended Kejriwal on March 21, alleging he is the 'kingpin' of the supposed scam. Gupta countered these allegations, maintaining that the ED has failed to recover any 'corruption money.'
