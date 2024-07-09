Left Menu

BJP Faces Allegations of Conspiracy Against AAP Over Excise Policy Scam

The BJP-led Centre has been accused of conspiring against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over an alleged excise policy scam, as claimed by AAP's national secretary Pankaj Gupta. A supplementary ED charge sheet names Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and AAP, prompting a city court to summon Kejriwal for July 12.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-07-2024 15:50 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 15:50 IST
BJP Faces Allegations of Conspiracy Against AAP Over Excise Policy Scam
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP-led Centre is under fire, accused of orchestrating a 'big conspiracy' against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), according to allegations made by the party's national secretary Pankaj Gupta. This controversy surrounds a supplementary charge sheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the alleged excise policy scam.

Gupta asserted the BJP is determined to dismantle AAP's administrations in Punjab and Delhi. On Tuesday, a city court officially recognized the seventh supplementary charge sheet filed by the ED, which implicates Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and AAP.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja has summoned Kejriwal to appear on July 12. The ED earlier apprehended Kejriwal on March 21, alleging he is the 'kingpin' of the supposed scam. Gupta countered these allegations, maintaining that the ED has failed to recover any 'corruption money.'

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

 India
3
Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

 India
4
Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024