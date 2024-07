Putin Hosts Modi: Strengthening Indo-Russian Strategic Partnership

In a significant diplomatic meeting, Russian President Vladimir Putin welcomed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Kremlin on Tuesday. The leaders discussed their nations' special strategic partnership, emphasizing mutual economic and strategic benefits.

Putin expressed his gratitude towards Modi for his diplomatic efforts aimed at achieving a peaceful resolution to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. The conversation also highlighted the critical topics of Russia's energy supplies to India and potential collaboration in various strategic sectors.

This meeting underscores the strong bonds between Russia and India, affirming their commitment to continue working closely amidst global challenges.

