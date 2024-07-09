Former IAS Officer Manish Verma Joins JD(U) in Presence of Top Leaders
Former IAS officer Manish Verma, a key aide of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, joined JD(U) on Tuesday. Verma, who previously served the state in various capacities, including as the district magistrate of Patna and Purnea, was inducted in the presence of top party leaders.
09-07-2024
Former IAS officer Manish Verma, known for his close association with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, officially joined the Janata Dal (United) party on Tuesday.
Verma, who previously took voluntary retirement from his service as the Additional Advisor to the CM, was welcomed in a ceremony attended by senior leaders.
Hailing from the same home district of Nalanda as Kumar and belonging to the Kurmi community, Verma has been a trusted aide. His notable contributions include serving as the district magistrate of Patna and Purnea and as a member of the Bihar State Disaster Management Authority.
