Left Menu

Pope Francis Urges Action Amid Devastating Attacks in Ukraine and Gaza

Pope Francis has called for concrete measures to end the conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza after recent attacks targeted a children's hospital in Kyiv and a school in Gaza. Expressing his profound upset, he urged for efforts to identify paths that can halt the ongoing violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vaticancity | Updated: 09-07-2024 16:43 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 16:43 IST
Pope Francis Urges Action Amid Devastating Attacks in Ukraine and Gaza
Pope Francis

Pope Francis made a fervent appeal for concrete measures to end the wars in Ukraine and Gaza on Tuesday, following targeted attacks on a children's hospital in Kyiv and a school in Gaza.

The Vatican press office released a statement expressing the Pope's deep sorrow over the new attacks and his mounting concern over the spiraling violence.

The statement emphasized his empathy for the innocent victims and injured and conveyed his hope that practical solutions could be found to end these conflicts.

While Pope Francis has consistently prayed for the people of Ukraine, his appeals have remained generally generic. He has also maintained a balanced stance on the war in Gaza, acknowledging both the suffering of Palestinians and the plight of hostages held by Hamas in Israel.

The international community was outraged after a Russian missile hit the Okhmatdyt children's hospital in Kyiv on Monday. Russia, however, denied targeting civilians, despite substantial evidence to the contrary.

In Gaza, an Israeli strike on a school that housed displaced Palestinians resulted in over 30 deaths. The Israeli military claimed that Hamas militants were operating from within the school, according to local health officials.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

 India
3
Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

 India
4
Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024