Left Menu

Mohan Lal Badoli Appointed As Haryana BJP State President Amid Election Preparations

Haryana BJP MLA Mohan Lal Badoli has been appointed as the new state president. He replaces Nayab Saini, the current Chief Minister. With state assembly elections approaching, the BJP is facing stiff competition from the resurgent Congress, which secured victories in five out of ten constituencies during the recent Lok Sabha elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-07-2024 16:58 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 16:58 IST
Mohan Lal Badoli Appointed As Haryana BJP State President Amid Election Preparations
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana BJP MLA Mohan Lal Badoli was on Tuesday appointed as the party's state president.

Badoli replaces Chief Minister Nayab Saini, who continued to hold the charge following his elevation to head of the state government.

With assembly polls slated to be held in the state in a few months, the BJP, which has been in power in Haryana since 2014, faces a formidable challenge. The Congress displayed strong signs of revival in the recent Lok Sabha elections, securing victory in five of the 10 constituencies in the state.

In a close contest, Badoli, a sitting MLA, lost the Lok Sabha election from the Sonipat seat to his Congress rival.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

 India
3
Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

 India
4
Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024