Mohan Lal Badoli Appointed As Haryana BJP State President Amid Election Preparations

Haryana BJP MLA Mohan Lal Badoli was on Tuesday appointed as the party's state president.

Badoli replaces Chief Minister Nayab Saini, who continued to hold the charge following his elevation to head of the state government.

With assembly polls slated to be held in the state in a few months, the BJP, which has been in power in Haryana since 2014, faces a formidable challenge. The Congress displayed strong signs of revival in the recent Lok Sabha elections, securing victory in five of the 10 constituencies in the state.

In a close contest, Badoli, a sitting MLA, lost the Lok Sabha election from the Sonipat seat to his Congress rival.

