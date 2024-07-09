J P Nadda Criticizes Congress and Communist Parties
BJP President J P Nadda criticized Congress and Communist parties, labeling them as 'ideologically bankrupt' and 'power hungry.' He accused them of nepotism and called Congress a 'parasite' dependent on regional parties. Nadda highlighted BJP's nationwide presence, complementing their recent success in southern India.
On Tuesday, BJP President and Union minister J P Nadda delivered a scathing critique of the Congress and Communist parties, accusing them of being 'ideologically bankrupt' and 'power hungry.' Nadda emphasized how both parties were engaging in nepotism by promoting their own sons and daughters.
Addressing a large gathering in Kerala, Nadda labeled the Congress as a 'parasite' reliant on the support of regional parties for electoral success. He pointed out that the Congress had a poor strike rate, winning only two of over 60 seats directly contested against the BJP in the recent Lok Sabha polls.
Further, Nadda debunked the perception of the BJP as a primarily North Indian party, affirming that it now held a nationwide presence, including southern India. He attributed the NDA's third consecutive win at the Centre to the electorate's desire for stability and continuity.
