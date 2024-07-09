Russia Pledges to Release Misled Indian Nationals

Indian Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra announced on Tuesday that Russia has committed to starting the process of discharging Indian nationals who were misled into joining its military forces.

According to Kwatra, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is currently on a two-day official visit to Russia, highlighted this issue strongly during his talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Russian government has assured the early release of all affected individuals, Kwatra confirmed.

