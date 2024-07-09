Modi Advocates Peace Amid Ukraine Conflict

Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued a clear call for peace during his summit talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, stating that the Ukraine conflict cannot be resolved on the battlefield. Modi highlighted that peace efforts fail in the midst of violence, referencing a recent missile strike on a children's hospital in Kyiv.

In televised remarks from the Kremlin, Modi described the killing of innocent children as heart-wrenching and painful, a sentiment shared globally following the suspected Russian missile attack. Modi's comments appeared critical of Russia, especially after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy criticized him for previously hugging Putin.

During a private meeting with Putin, Modi reiterated that dialogue is the sole path to peace, assuring the global community that India sides with peace. Modi also expressed satisfaction with the openness of their discussions, while Putin acknowledged India's efforts in seeking a peaceful resolution to the crisis.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)