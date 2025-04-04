Turkey's Pivotal Role in Ukraine-Russia Peace Talks
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan emphasized Turkey's crucial role in facilitating potential peace talks between Ukraine and Russia. He acknowledged challenges in framing an agreement and reiterated Turkey's support for Ukraine's territorial integrity. Discussions with the U.S. highlight the need for enhanced security guarantees and mutual cooperation.
In a recent interview with Reuters, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan stressed the challenges and importance of a potential peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia. Despite the difficulties such a deal may present, Fidan believes it is preferable to the continuation of conflict and casualties.
Speaking at a NATO foreign ministers' meeting in Brussels, Fidan supported U.S. efforts to pursue an end to the war in Ukraine, although he admitted that the involved parties remain distanced from a consensus. He emphasized that while difficult to accept, any proposal would be more reasonable than ongoing conflict.
As discussions progress, Turkey's involvement in regional security could prove pivotal, bolstering its role as a potential guarantor in a European security framework. Ankara has expressed willingness to host peace talks, solidifying its position as a crucial diplomatic mediator.
(With inputs from agencies.)
