Left Menu

BJP MLA Criticizes Rahul Gandhi's Remarks on Hindus

BJP legislator Bharath Shetty criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his comments about Hindus during a Lok Sabha speech, labeling Gandhi a 'big madman' and suggesting physical reprimand. Shetty accused Gandhi of changing his religious stance based on his location and mocked his performance in the recent Lok Sabha elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mangaluru | Updated: 09-07-2024 21:36 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 21:36 IST
BJP MLA Criticizes Rahul Gandhi's Remarks on Hindus
Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

BJP legislator Bharath Shetty has denounced Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over remarks he made about Hindus in a recent Lok Sabha speech. Shetty described Gandhi as a 'big madman' and controversially suggested he should have been 'slapped on the cheek inside Parliament' for his 'anti-Hindu' stance. The comments were made during a gathering in Shetty's constituency on July 8.

The uproar arises from Gandhi's comment calling Hindus 'violent,' accompanied by accusations from Shetty that Gandhi changes his religious persona based on regional audiences. Shetty noted that Gandhi portrays himself as a devout Shiva follower in Gujarat, an atheist in Tamil Nadu, and a secularist in Kerala.

Despite the Congress party securing 99 seats in the recent Lok Sabha elections, Shetty sarcastically remarked on Gandhi treating this as a significant victory. The BJP MLA also criticized Gandhi's display of Lord Shiva's picture, claiming that Gandhi doesn't realize the implications if Lord Shiva's 'third eye' were to open. Various Congress leaders including ex-minister B Ramanatha Rai, MLCs Manjunath Bhandary, and others have publicly condemned Shetty's statements.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

 India
3
Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

 India
4
Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024