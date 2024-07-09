BJP MLA Criticizes Rahul Gandhi's Remarks on Hindus

BJP legislator Bharath Shetty has denounced Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over remarks he made about Hindus in a recent Lok Sabha speech. Shetty described Gandhi as a 'big madman' and controversially suggested he should have been 'slapped on the cheek inside Parliament' for his 'anti-Hindu' stance. The comments were made during a gathering in Shetty's constituency on July 8.

The uproar arises from Gandhi's comment calling Hindus 'violent,' accompanied by accusations from Shetty that Gandhi changes his religious persona based on regional audiences. Shetty noted that Gandhi portrays himself as a devout Shiva follower in Gujarat, an atheist in Tamil Nadu, and a secularist in Kerala.

Despite the Congress party securing 99 seats in the recent Lok Sabha elections, Shetty sarcastically remarked on Gandhi treating this as a significant victory. The BJP MLA also criticized Gandhi's display of Lord Shiva's picture, claiming that Gandhi doesn't realize the implications if Lord Shiva's 'third eye' were to open. Various Congress leaders including ex-minister B Ramanatha Rai, MLCs Manjunath Bhandary, and others have publicly condemned Shetty's statements.

