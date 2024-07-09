Modi Advocates Peaceful Dialogue Amid Escalating Ukraine Crisis

Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent a clear message to President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, asserting that the Ukraine conflict cannot be resolved on the battlefield. Modi highlighted the tragic missile strike on Kyiv's children's hospital, emphasizing the need for peace efforts.

In summit talks at the Kremlin, Modi expressed deep sorrow over the loss of innocent lives. 'Killing of innocent children is heart-wrenching,' he said, referencing the global outrage following the hospital attack.

During their private meeting, Modi reiterated India's commitment to supporting a peaceful resolution and hailed Russia's openness to dialogue.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)