Modi Advocates Peaceful Dialogue Amid Escalating Ukraine Crisis
Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the importance of resolving the Ukraine conflict through dialogue and diplomacy during discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Modi condemned the missile strike on a children's hospital in Kyiv, urging for an end to violence and greater efforts toward peace. The two leaders discussed enhancing bilateral cooperation in various sectors.
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent a clear message to President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, asserting that the Ukraine conflict cannot be resolved on the battlefield. Modi highlighted the tragic missile strike on Kyiv's children's hospital, emphasizing the need for peace efforts.
In summit talks at the Kremlin, Modi expressed deep sorrow over the loss of innocent lives. 'Killing of innocent children is heart-wrenching,' he said, referencing the global outrage following the hospital attack.
During their private meeting, Modi reiterated India's commitment to supporting a peaceful resolution and hailed Russia's openness to dialogue.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Jaishankar Strengthens India-UAE Ties with Strategic Talks, Yoga and Cultural Diplomacy
Colombian Government and Segunda Marquetalia: Renewed Peace Talks for a War-Torn Nation
UNGA President honours India's Hansa Mehta on International Day for Women in Diplomacy
Colombia Resumes Peace Talks with Splinter Rebel Group Amid Controversy
Colombian Government and Segunda Marquetalia Engage in New Peace Talks