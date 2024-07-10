Navy Sailor's Futile Attempt to Access Biden's Health Records
A U.S. Navy sailor unsuccessfully tried to access President Joe Biden's health records out of curiosity in February. The Navy confirmed that Biden's medical records remained secure, and the sailor did not breach the system. The sailor was reported by a coworker and received administrative punishment after an investigation concluded in April.
A U.S. Navy sailor attempted to access President Joe Biden's health records out of curiosity but failed, according to a Navy statement on Tuesday. The Navy confirmed that Biden's medical records were secure and uncompromised at any time.
According to a U.S. defense official, who spoke anonymously, the sailor made three attempts within a few hours in February. The Navy clarified that the electronic record accessed was not that of President Biden and emphasized the secure nature of the health system.
A coworker reported the sailor's attempts, and the Navy completed its investigation by April. The sailor was administratively punished but remains in the Navy. Biden, facing criticism about his mental acuity from some Democrats, affirmed his commitment to his presidential campaign on MSNBC, stating he was 'not going anywhere.'
