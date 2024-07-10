Left Menu

Zelenskiy Urges U.S. for Swift Action Before November

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called on U.S. political leaders to act decisively in aiding Ukraine against Russia's invasion, rather than waiting for the U.S. presidential election in November. Zelenskiy emphasized that global attention is focused on the upcoming election and stressed the need for immediate and strong decisions.

  • United States

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has appealed to U.S. political leaders in Washington to provide immediate and forceful aid to his country against Russia's invasion, rather than waiting for the November presidential election outcome.

Speaking at the Ronald Reagan Institute ahead of a significant NATO summit, Zelenskiy highlighted that the entire world, including adversaries like Russian President Vladimir Putin, is focused on the upcoming U.S. elections. He warned against leaving Ukraine in a state of limbo.

Zelenskiy urged for an end to delayed actions, emphasizing the necessity for strong decisions and prompt measures from the U.S. to support Ukraine in its time of need.

