Zelenskyy's Call for Immediate Action Amid NATO Summit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy declared that immediate action is necessary to counter Russia's ongoing offensive against Ukraine. Speaking at the NATO summit in Washington, Zelenskyy emphasized that waiting until November's elections is not an option.

Zelenskyy, who has been a fervent advocate for international military support, continued his appeal for additional air defense systems. Despite being highly regarded in the international community and receiving significant support, Ukraine's bid for NATO membership remains stalled due to ongoing conflicts with Russia.

As President Joe Biden announced new military aid packages, the geopolitical stakes remain high, with Zelenskyy navigating U.S. political dynamics while making an urgent plea for sustained global resolve against Russian aggression.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)