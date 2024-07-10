Zelenskiy Uncertain of Trump’s Potential Second Term Impact
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expressed uncertainty about how a second term for Donald Trump as U.S. president might affect America’s support for Ukraine. Speaking at the Ronald Reagan Institute, Zelenskiy admitted he does not know Trump well and couldn't predict his future actions regarding the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.
Speaking in English at the Ronald Reagan Institute in Washington, Zelenskiy mentioned that his interactions with Trump during his presidency were positive but highlighted that they never dealt with the current war situation together.
"I can't tell you what he will do, if he will be the president of the United States. I don't know," Zelenskiy stated.
