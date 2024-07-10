Zelenskiy Uncertain of Trump’s Potential Second Term Impact

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expressed his uncertainty on Tuesday about how a potential second term for Donald Trump as U.S. president might impact U.S. support for Ukraine. Zelenskiy admitted he doesn't know Trump well and thus couldn't predict his future actions.

Speaking in English at the Ronald Reagan Institute in Washington, Zelenskiy mentioned that his interactions with Trump during his presidency were positive but highlighted that they never dealt with the current war situation together.

"I can't tell you what he will do, if he will be the president of the United States. I don't know," Zelenskiy stated.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)