Left Menu

Zelenskiy Uncertain of Trump’s Potential Second Term Impact

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expressed uncertainty about how a second term for Donald Trump as U.S. president might affect America’s support for Ukraine. Speaking at the Ronald Reagan Institute, Zelenskiy admitted he does not know Trump well and couldn't predict his future actions regarding the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 10-07-2024 06:35 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 06:35 IST
Zelenskiy Uncertain of Trump’s Potential Second Term Impact
  • Country:
  • United States

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expressed his uncertainty on Tuesday about how a potential second term for Donald Trump as U.S. president might impact U.S. support for Ukraine. Zelenskiy admitted he doesn't know Trump well and thus couldn't predict his future actions.

Speaking in English at the Ronald Reagan Institute in Washington, Zelenskiy mentioned that his interactions with Trump during his presidency were positive but highlighted that they never dealt with the current war situation together.

"I can't tell you what he will do, if he will be the president of the United States. I don't know," Zelenskiy stated.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

 Global
2
Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

 New Zealand
3
Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

 Global
4
Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024